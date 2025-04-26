Tim Smith selected by Indianapolis Colts in sixth round of NFL Draft

Defensive lineman Tim Smith became the seventh former Alabama player taken in this year's NFL Draft, as the Indianapolis Colts selected him with the No. 190 overall pick in the sixth round on Saturday.

Smith was a three-year starter at Alabama and appeared in 64 games over five seasons with the Crimson Tide. He totaled 124 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection during his college career.

The Florida native used his extra year of eligibility granted by COVID-19 and put together his most productive season in 2024, finishing with a career-high 35 tackles and two sacks.

“Hard hat defensive tackle who is much more of a plugger than a playmaker. Smith has average size and traits, but he thumps blockers with accurate strikes and anchors down to clog lanes…,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlien said. “Smith plays with pretty good power and sound technique. He could become a rotational defender in the NFL.”

Smith joins former Alabama teammates offensive lineman Tyler Booker (No. 12 overall, Dallas Cowboys), linebacker Jihaad Campbell (No. 31 overall, Philadelphia Eagles), quarterback Jalen Milroe (No. 92 overall Seattle Seahawks), defensive back Malachi Moore (130 overall, New York Jets), edge rusher Que Robinson (No. 134 overall, Denver Broncos) and tight end Robbie Ouzts (No. 175 overall Seattle Seahawks) came off the board earlier in the draft.