The most talked about hand in Alabama was seen tossing a football Saturday afternoon. Less than a week after breaking a bone in his throwing hand, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was grabbing and throwing a football — albeit lightly — during the Crimson Tide's third practice of spring camp.

Sources told BamaInsider.com last week that Tagovailoa should be able to participate in extended throwing drills this week and should near complete recovery in roughly 2-3 weeks. Saturday, the rising sophomore practiced off to the side from the rest of the quarterbacks, tossing the ball to head trainer Jeff Allen who was five yards away.

Once Tagovailoa is able to fully return to action he should continue to split first-team reps with Jalen Hurts as the two compete for the starting quarterback role this fall. Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he intends on giving both players an equal opportunity and plans to be “fair and honest in terms of how we give both players a chance to compete.”