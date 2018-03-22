Ticker
football

Injury update: Tua Tagovailoa could begin throwing next week

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
Alabama team writer

Sources have told BamaInsider.com that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could begin throwing next week. Photo | Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tua Tagovailoa might return to action sooner than expected. The sophomore quarterback injured the metacarpal bone on the thumb of his throwing hand and should be able to begin throwing again next week before making a complete recovery in 2-3 weeks, sources have told BamaInsider.com.

