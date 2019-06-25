BamaInsider Top 40 for 2019: Tua Tagovailoa takes top spot
Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram
Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us
BamaInsider has spent the past few weeks breaking down the top 40 most important players for the upcoming season. Players were rated based on their projected impact on Alabama’s success. Today we wrap up the series by taking a look at the Crimson Tide's most influential player.
40-36 | 35-31 | 30-26 | 25-21 | 20-16 | 15-11 | 10-6 | 5 | 4 | 3 | 2
Tua Tagovailoa, QB
This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Tua Tagovailoa returns for his junior season as perhaps the most talented player in college football. Last season the left-hander earned both the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards while finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. He tore apart Alabama’s record books, setting the school marks for total touchdowns (48), passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (3,966).
Tagovailoa will have a full arsenal at his disposal as he looks to replicate last season’s success. Alabama returns its top four wide receivers in Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. Tagovailoa will also have a veteran offensive line to protect him as well as a talented backfield to keep opposing defenses honest. On paper, this year’s offense could be the best in school history. However, that all hinges on its star quarterback’s ability to keep things running smoothly.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news