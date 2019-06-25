This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Tua Tagovailoa returns for his junior season as perhaps the most talented player in college football. Last season the left-hander earned both the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards while finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. He tore apart Alabama’s record books, setting the school marks for total touchdowns (48), passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (3,966).

Tagovailoa will have a full arsenal at his disposal as he looks to replicate last season’s success. Alabama returns its top four wide receivers in Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. Tagovailoa will also have a veteran offensive line to protect him as well as a talented backfield to keep opposing defenses honest. On paper, this year’s offense could be the best in school history. However, that all hinges on its star quarterback’s ability to keep things running smoothly.