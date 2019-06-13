Josh Jobe’s first test couldn’t have come at a more difficult time. The then-freshman cornerback was tasked with corralling Clemson receiver Justyn Ross during the national championship game after Saivion Smith was carted off the field in the third quarter. While Jobe did little to stop a Clemson aerial attack that torched Alabama for 347 yards and three touchdowns, he should be more prepared for the big stage during his sophomore season.

With Shyheim Carter limited this spring due to a sports hernia injury, Alabama experimented by shifting Trevon Diggs and Patrick Surtain II to the Star position, opening up a spot for Jobe at cornerback on the first-team defense. Jobe’s influence on this year’s defense will likely hinge on where the Crimson Tide lines up Carter once he returns this fall. If Alabama elects to keep Carter at Star, Jobe will likely be the odd man out in the nickel package. However, Carter could also fill in for departing safety Deionte Thompson which would likely see either Diggs or Surtain at Star and Jobe at corner.

“We’ve got confidence in Josh Jobe,” head coach Nick Saban said this spring. “He’s made a lot of improvement. We think he’s had a good spring so far. We thought he made a lot of progress last year. I think he’s much more confident even this year.”