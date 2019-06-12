Alabama’s depth at running back is never dwindling. Even with the departures of Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs, the Crimson Tide figures to roll out a trio of backs that should rival any team in the SEC. Alabama returns its second-leading rusher in Najee Harris as well as another bruising back in Brian Robinson Jr. Although, the most intriguing member of the revamped backfield might be five-star freshman Trey Sanders, who joins the team as the No. 3 overall player in the 2019 class.

Sanders has a unique blend of power, quickness and vision similar to Jacobs. The 6-foot-1, 214-pound back should offer a change of pace to Alabama’s bigger options in Najee Harris (6-foot-2, 227 pounds) and Robinson (6-foot-1, 226 pounds). Sanders is also a capable pass catcher and could be deployed in a two-back formation depending on the situation.

While the five-star freshman didn’t join the team until late last month, history indicates he could still make a big impact this season. Alabama’s top three backs each rushed for at least 600 yards last season. The Crimson Tide has also seen several backs make strong contributions as freshmen, including Mark Ingram (728 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns), Trent Richardson (749 rushing yards, eight touchdowns) and T.J. Yeldon (1,108 yards and 12 touchdowns).