BamaInsider Top 40 for 2019: Freshman linebacker highlights 35-31
Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram
Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us
Over the next few weeks, BamaInsider.com will break down the top 40 most important players for the upcoming season. Players were rated based on their projected impact on Alabama’s success next season. Today we continue the series by examining players 35-31.
No. 35: Christian Barmore, DL
Christian Barmore didn’t see the field last season, but that didn’t stop him from having an impact for the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive lineman was a big part of Alabama’s scout-team defense where he consistently received recognition from coaches.
Barmore built momentum this offseason, earning the Bart Starr Most Improved Player Award during spring camp. The former four-star recruit recorded a sack while playing for the first-team defense during A-Day. He was also mentioned as a possible breakout player by departing defensive lineman Quinnen Williams in January.
Barmore has primarily been used as a defensive end but has the size and power to shift inside to tackle during certain packages. While he’s unlikely to start over Raekwon Davis or LaBryan Ray, Barmore should still see plenty of action given how Alabama likes to rotate its defensive line.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news