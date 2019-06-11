Christian Barmore didn’t see the field last season, but that didn’t stop him from having an impact for the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive lineman was a big part of Alabama’s scout-team defense where he consistently received recognition from coaches.

Barmore built momentum this offseason, earning the Bart Starr Most Improved Player Award during spring camp. The former four-star recruit recorded a sack while playing for the first-team defense during A-Day. He was also mentioned as a possible breakout player by departing defensive lineman Quinnen Williams in January.

Barmore has primarily been used as a defensive end but has the size and power to shift inside to tackle during certain packages. While he’s unlikely to start over Raekwon Davis or LaBryan Ray, Barmore should still see plenty of action given how Alabama likes to rotate its defensive line.