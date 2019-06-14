BamaInsider Top 40 for 2019: Jaylen Waddle headlines 20-16
Over the next few weeks, BamaInsider will break down the top 40 most important players for the upcoming season. Players were rated based on their projected impact on Alabama’s success next season. Today we continue the series by examining players 20-16.
No. 20: Matt Womack, OL
Matt Womack technically doesn’t count as a returning starter from last season, but the redshirt senior has plenty of first-team experience. After starting all 14 games at right tackle during the 2017 season, the 6-foot-7, 325-pounder lost his starting spot last year following a preseason foot injury that kept him out the first four games.
This spring, the towering offensive lineman reentered the starting unit at right guard, filling in for Alex Leatherwood, who shifted to left tackle to take over for departing All-American Jonah Williams. Womack eventually moved back to right tackle after Jedrick Wills Jr. suffered an ankle injury in the second scrimmage. Womack then started at right tackle during A-Day before leaving the game with a shoulder injury. Both players are expected to return by fall camp, meaning Womack should switch back to right guard beside Wills at tackle.
“He knows everything that’s going on, knows the ins and outs of everything,” Wills said of Womack. “And I feel like just for him to step up and give his knowledge of what’s actually happening is helpful not only to me but the younger guys and everybody else around there.”
