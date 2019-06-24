We’re down to the final two players with the leaders on offense and defense remaining. At most schools, Dylan Moses’ mixture of physical ability and leadership would be enough to land him the top spot. However, with perhaps college football’s best player in (spoiler alert) Tua Tagovailoa returning at quarterback, Moses will have to settle for the runner-up spot. Regardless, the linebacker figures to be one of Alabama’s most influential players next season.

Let’s start on the field where Moses was named as a finalist for the Butkus Award last year, leading the Crimson Tide with 86 tackles. The former five-star recruit also recorded 10.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks and was Alabama’s highest-graded tackler, earning a 90.3 mark from Pro Football Focus. Moses’ role becomes even more vital this season as he takes over the signal-calling duties left behind by starting Mike linebacker Mack Wilson.