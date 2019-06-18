BamaInsider Top 40 for 2019: Top 10 features two stars back from injuries
Over the next few weeks, BamaInsider will break down the top 40 most important players for the upcoming season. Players were rated based on their projected impact on Alabama’s success next season. Today we continue the series by examining players 10-6.
No. 10: Anfernee Jennings, OLB
Anfernee Jennings returns for his redshirt senior season as one of the key leaders of Alabama’s defense. Last year the outside linebacker rebounded from a horrific injury during the 2017 Sugar Bowl by finishing third on the team with 13 tackles for a loss to go with 5.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries. The disruptive pass-rusher also led the Crimson Tide with 11 pass deflections, becoming the first non defensive back to top the team in that category since C.J. Mosley did it with 10 in 2010.
“I need to make those interceptions,” Jennings said when asked about his pass deflections last season. “I need them to be picks. But I know pass deflections are good. We pride ourselves on disrupting the quarterback and causing a problem for him. Anything I can do to be a part of that, I’ll do.”
Jennings’ job should be made a bit easier this season as Alabama returns plenty of firepower off the edge. Still, the Crimson Tide will rely on the 6-foot-3, 259-pound senior to spearhead that pressure as it looks to rebound from a drop off in sacks last year.
