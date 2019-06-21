BamaInsider Top 40 for 2019: Raekwon Davis comes in at No. 3
BamaInsider has spent the past few weeks breaking down the top 40 most important players for the upcoming season. Players were rated based on their projected impact on Alabama’s success. Today we break into the top three by looking at Alabama's lone returner on the defensive line.
Raekwon Davis, DL
Despite seeing a school-record seven players declare early for the NFL Draft, things could be much worse for Alabama. While the Crimson Tide said goodbye to three key players on offense and four starters on defense, it was able to hold on to one of its most valuable assets in Raekwon Davis.
The 6-foot-7, 309-pound defensive lineman was viewed as a potential first-round pick early last season. However, a disappointing junior year led to him returning for his final season. Davis’ presence on the defensive line will help offset the loss of Outland Trophy winner Quinnen Williams and sacks leader Isaiah Buggs, a starting duo that combined for 17.5 sacks and 33 tackles for a loss.
