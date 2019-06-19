If not for Alabama’s depth at receiver, Jerry Jeudy would probably be even higher on this list. Still, the Biletnikoff Award winner returns as one of the Crimson Tide’s most important players.

Jeudy, 6-foot-1, 192 pounds, doesn’t have overwhelming size and isn’t quite as blazingly fast as his fellow Alabama receivers Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle. Instead, the South Florida native relies on his elite footwork and route-running ability to leave opposing defenders in his tracks. Last season Jeudy used that skill set to lead in receiving with 68 receptions for 1,315 yards and an SEC-best 14 touchdowns through the air.

The playmaking wideout had 20 receptions of 20 or more yards and nine receptions of 40 or more yards. His 19.3 yards per catch set a Crimson Tide single-season for receivers with 50 or receptions.