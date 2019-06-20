The term “Alabama Factor” has been used ad nauseam this offseason as Nick Saban attempts to re-establish the sense of discipline, responsibility and accountability that seemed to go missing for the Crimson Tide late last season. No player better encompasses those pillars of success than Xavier McKinney.

The junior safety has been one of the leading voices behind Alabama’s attempt to regain its identity. McKinney still holds a chip on his shoulder from Alabama’s 44-16 defeat to Clemson in the national championship game where Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers torched the Crimson Tide’s secondary for 347 yards and three touchdowns through the air. This spring, the veteran defensive back has taken leadership into his own hands, reminding his teammates of the poor performance while serving as a role model on and off the field.