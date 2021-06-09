21 for 21: Which one of Alabama’s NFL QBs is poised for the biggest season?

Today, we continue our series by asking which former Alabama QB will have the most success in the NFL this season.

Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season.

Gone are the days when “game managers” lined up behind center for the Crimson Tide. Alabama seems to have transformed into a quarterback school overnight.

Alabama became just the second program in NFL Draft history to produce first-round quarterbacks in consecutive years as Mac Jones was selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 15 overall pick this year after the Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall last year. In total, there are currently four former Tide quarterbacks in the NFL. Jalen Hurts is in his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles while AJ McCarron recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons as he enters his seventh season in the league.

Tagovailoa and Hurts are both tabbed to be starters for their respective teams. Jones is currently behind Cam Newton on the Patriots' depth chart but is expected to make a strong push for the starting job this offseason and could overtake the former MVP by the end of the year. McCarron will serve as the backup to Matt Ryan in Atlanta and will be the next man up if the 36-year-old suffers an injury.

Here’s a look at where each former Alabama quarterback stands as they enter the season.