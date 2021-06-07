21 for 21: How Bryce Young compares to first-time starting QBs at Alabama

Today, we continue our series by looking back at Alabama’s previous first-year starters at quarterback as Bryce Young prepares for his first year behind center.

Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season.

It isn’t difficult to find stats that demonstrate Nick Saban’s dominance over college football.

The Alabama head coach is coming off his seventh national title and sixth with Crimson Tide. During his 14-season span in Tuscaloosa, Ala., he’s produced more first-round draft picks (39) than he has losses on the field (23). He has also recorded 13 double digit wins in each of the last 13 seasons and sits just four victories away from passing North Carolina’s Mack Brown for most among active Division I football coaches.

This isn’t another piece about Saban’s various streaks and records. However as the head coach enters his 15th season at Alabama, there is one stat worth highlighting.

This will be the seventh time Saban enters a season at Alabama with a first-time starter behind center. That’s not even counting Mac Jones’ record-breaking year last season as the All-American started four games while filling in for Tua Tagovailoa during the 2019 campaign.

As Bryce Young appears set to take on the starting role this fall, here’s a look at how all six of Saban’s previous first-time starters fared in their debut seasons behind center.

***Premium subscribers continue reading here***