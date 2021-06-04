21 for 21: A look at Alabama’s potential team captains this season

Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season. Today, we continue our series by taking a look at Alabama’s potential permanent team captains.

Normalcy is beginning to creep in following one of the most challenging years in recent memory. After perfectly navigating a pandemic season, Alabama is experiencing a more traditional offseason this year. Last week, that involved the return of an annual right of passage as the Crimson Tide’s leaders mounted inner tubes and jet skies near Nick Saban’s lake house for the team’s Lake Day. Alabama released a video of this year’s edition of the annual leadership event, featuring several stars, including Christopher Allen, Phidarian Mathis, John Metchie III, Chris Owens, Evan Neal, Brian Robinson Jr. and Bryce Young among others. Several of those players figure to be key voices inside the Tide’s locker room this season and are strong candidates to wind up as permanent team captains by the end of the year. Here’s a look at who could be the next players to cement their legacy at Alabama.

Chris Owens

Alabama’s last four starting centers have gone on to become permanent team captains. Assuming Owens lands the first-team role this spring, he is in a good position to follow the trend. The sixth-year senior was one of the team’s biggest voices during the Black Lives Matter movement last offseason and is one of the most respected players in the Tide’s locker room. With Alabama losing three starters from last year’s offensive line, Owens will be relied upon as a veteran presence as the Tide looks to rebuild the unit. *** Premium subscribers continue reading here***

