21 for 21: Can Alabama go undefeated again this season?

Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season.

Perfection is a rarity, even for college football’s biggest perfectionist. Nick Saban has piled up six national championships since taking over Alabama in 2007. However, only two of those title runs have been unblemished.

That’s what made last season’s squad so special to the head coach. Following Alabama’s national championship victory over Ohio State — a win that capped off the Tide’s first undefeated season since 2009 — Saban expressed his pride in his players, calling this year’s unit “the ultimate team.”

Not only did Alabama assemble one of the most dominant teams in college football history, it did so in the midst of a pandemic while maneuvering an SEC-only regular season.

“To me, this team accomplished more, almost, than any team,” Saban said. “No disrespect to any other teams that we had or any championship teams, but this team won 11 SEC games. No other team has done that. They won the SEC and went undefeated in the SEC. Then they beat two great teams in the playoffs with no break in between. … Played 13 games and went undefeated with all the disruptions that we had in this season, I think there’s quite a bit to write about when it comes to the legacy of a team.”

The challenge now comes in trying to recapture one of the sport’s rarest feats for a second straight season. Alabama won’t face the same off-the-field obstacles this year, and early betting offs have the Tide favored in all of its big games. However, when it comes to perfect seasons, nothing can be taken for granted.