 BamaInsider - 21 for 21: A look at how Alabama could distribute its carries this season
21 for 21: A look at how Alabama could distribute its carries this season

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season.

Today we continue our series by taking a look at how Alabama will distribute its carries in the backfield this year.

For the first time since 2015, a running back not named Harris will lead Alabama in rushing. The Crimson Tide leaned on Najee Harris as its bell-cow back the past two seasons after seeing Damien Harris head up a committee of backs the previous three years. With both five-star Harris’ now in the NFL, the Tide will need to find a new formula as it hopes to maintain a rushing attack that has averaged 5.0 or more yards per carry the past five seasons.

Fortunately for Alabama, it has a lot to work with.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young hands the ball off to running back Jase McClellan. Photo | Getty Images
