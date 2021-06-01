21 for 21: Where will Julio Jones land this offseason

Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season. Today, we continue our series by looking at possible new destinations for former Alabama receiver Julio Jones.

One of Alabama’s biggest NFL stars is likely on the move. Julio Jones’ potential departure from the Atlanta Falcons has been one of the most hotly-discussed topics this offseason as the seven-time Pro Bowler has publicly expressed his desire to leave the organization, stating "I'm outta there," during a live phone call with FS1's Shannon Sharpe on the network's "Undisputed" show last week. According to multiple reports, Atlanta has fielded offers from several NFL teams interested in trading for Jones. The 32-year-old receiver still has three years remaining on his contract and is set to earn $15.3 million this year, $11.51 million next year, and $11.51 million in 2023. If a trade were to occur, it would likely take place after Tuesday as the Falcons would then be granted relief against the salary cap as the dead money owed to Jones would be split between the next two seasons. With that window approaching, here are a few possible destinations for Jones this offseason.

Seattle Seahawks

According to a report from ESPN, Seattle and Atlanta have already held discussions about a possible trade for Jones. The report even states that Jones and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson have spoken about the possibility of playing together. During his live phone conversation with Sharpe last week, Jones expressed a desire to play on a winning team. The star receiver would certainly find that in Seattle as he would be joining a Seahawks squad that went 12-4 last season while winning the NFC West. In addition to catching passes from an eight-time Pro Bowler in Wilson, Jones would also be entering an already well-stocked receiving room that features DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who both eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark through the air last season. ***Premium subscribers continue reading here***

Previous 21 for 21 articles