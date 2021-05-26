21 for 21: Will Jahleel Billingsley be Alabama’s next great tight end?

Today we continue our series by taking a look at Alabama’s next elite tight end, Jahleel Billingsley.

Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season.

Tight ends aren’t usually the first in line for kick return duty. They also don’t typically have the athleticism to hurdle defenders after the catch. Jahleel Billingsley broke the trend on all of the above for Alabama last season.

Billingsley came onto the scene toward the end of his sophomore season last year, finishing with 287 yards and three touchdowns on 18 receptions. The playmaking tight end also took on kick return duties, averaging a respectable 17.8 yards on five attempts.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, Billingsley brings a unique size and speed to the tight end position which can create matchup nightmares in coverage for defenses. Just ask his former All-American teammate Patrick Surtain II, who spent the past two seasons trying to corral him in practice.

*** Premium subscribers continue reading here***