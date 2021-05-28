21 for 21: Biggest recruiting needs for Alabama football

Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season.

Today, we continue our series by asking Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com about key recruiting needs from the Class of 2022. Click the play button to watch.