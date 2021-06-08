21 for 21: Can Will Reichard repeat last year’s success?

Today, we continue our series by asking if kicker Will Reichard can continue his success from last season.

Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season.

A trio of uncharacteristic misses on A-Day might have raised a few eyebrows, but even the most pessimistic Alabama fans aren’t worried about their team’s kicking game this season.

Barring that forgettable day in April, Will Reichard has done everything he can to alleviate some of the stress the Crimson Tide fan base has felt while watching the kicking unit take the field in recent years.

Last season, the Lou Groza Award finalist pacified that pessimism with perfection, converting on all 14 of his field-goal attempts, as well as each of his 84 extra-point tries. Ninety-eight times the Hoover, Ala. native lined up for a kick, and not once did he come away hanging his head.

