21 for 21: Handing out Alabama superlatives for next season

Today, we conclude our series by looking at a few superlatives for the coming season.

Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season.

This year’s Alabama offense figures to go as far as Bryce Young will take it. The five-star sophomore enters his first year as the starter after waiting behind All-American Mac Jones last season. If the Tide wants to replicate last season’s record-breaking numbers, it will need Young to rise to his five-star potential.

So far this offseason has provided plenty of reason for optimism. Young earned MVP honors on A-Day, completing 25 of 44 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown. The dual-threat quarterback has also been excelling in team-run seven-on-seven workouts in recent weeks and seems to be building a solid bond with his future targets.

Young won’t have Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith or fellow first-round receiver Jaylen Waddle to throw to this season. However, he’ll still have a deep receiving corps at his disposal, including John Metchie III, who is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign.

