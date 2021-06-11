21 for 21: How Alabama’s secondary could line up this season

Today, we continue our series by looking at how Alabama’s secondary could line up.

Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season.

The game is changing, and defenses aren’t posting the same numbers they once did. That being said, Nick Saban probably had a few sleepless nights when it came to last season’s secondary.

While the stats are a bit skewed due to last year’s SEC-only regular-season slate, Alabama's secondary left much to be desired. The Tide ranked No. 70 in the nation, allowing opponents 239.2 yards per game through the air, its highest total in the Saban era.

This year promises to be a bit better for Alabama. Despite losing All-American cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the Tide brings back the rest of last season’s starting secondary as the unit looks to take a big step forward this year.

Here are a few ways Alabama could line up this season.

