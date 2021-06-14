21 for 21: Handing out Alabama superlatives for next season
Alabama will look to repeat as national champions this year as it aims to add a 19th title to its trophy case. The Crimson Tide opens its season on Sept. 4 against Miami inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. To help pass the time until then, BamaInsider is delving into 21 topics and questions concerning the 2021 season.
Today, we conclude our series by looking at a few superlatives for the coming season.
Offensive MVP — Bryce Young
This year’s Alabama offense figures to go as far as Bryce Young will take it. The five-star sophomore enters his first year as the starter after waiting behind All-American Mac Jones last season. If the Tide wants to replicate last season’s record-breaking numbers, it will need Young to rise to his five-star potential.
So far this offseason has provided plenty of reason for optimism. Young earned MVP honors on A-Day, completing 25 of 44 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown. The dual-threat quarterback has also been excelling in team-run seven-on-seven workouts in recent weeks and seems to be building a solid bond with his future targets.
Young won’t have Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith or fellow first-round receiver Jaylen Waddle to throw to this season. However, he’ll still have a deep receiving corps at his disposal, including John Metchie III, who is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign.
Previous 21 for 21 articles
1. Who are Alabama's biggest freshmen to watch?
2. A look at how Alabama could distribute its carries this season
3. Which Alabama rookie will have the most success in the NFL?
4. Can Alabama go undefeated again this season?
5. Will Alabama's defense rise to elite status this season?
6. Who is in line for a sophomore surge at Alabama?
7. A look at Alabama's options at inside linebacker
8. Will Jahleel Billingsley be Alabama’s next great tight end?
9. Predicting Will Anderson's sack total this season
10. Biggest recruiting needs for Alabama football
11. Which Alabama summer arrivals will make an instant impact?
12. Where will Julio Jones land this offseason?
13. Breaking down Alabama's options on the offensive line
14. Who will return punts and kickoffs for Alabama?
15. A look at Alabama’s potential team captains this season
16. How Bryce Young compares to first-time starting QBs at Alabama
17. Can Will Reichard repeat last year’s success?
18. Which one of Alabama’s NFL QBs is poised for the biggest season?
19. Which opposing players could cause Alabama problems next year?