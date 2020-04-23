Join our live Watch Along Draft Party tonight at 6:50 p.m. CT by clicking the play button below!

Welcome to our NFL Draft coverage on BamaInsider.com. Throughout the 2020 NFL Draft, our staff will keep you updated with insight and analysis of each of the Crimson Tide football players that are drafted.

15th- WR Jerry Jeudy drafted by Denver. He is the fourth Alabama player selected and the second receiver. Jeudy's selection means Alabama has now tied an NFL record last set in the 1946 draft.

12th- WR Henry Ruggs drafted by the Raiders. He is the third Alabama player selected and the first wide receiver.

10th- OT Jedrick Wills Jr. drafted by Cleveland. He is the second Alabama player selected and the second offensive lineman.

5th- QB Tua Tagovailoa drafted by Miami. He is the first Alabama player selected and the second quarterback.