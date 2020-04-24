News More News
Why Nick Saban is the 1st Round NFL Draft King

Nick Saban has now sent a total of 33 players from Alabama to the 1st round of the NFL Draft, a total which likely no other football coach will surpass.

- Alabama football had four former players selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft

- Tagovailoa No. 5 to Miami, Wills No. 10 to Cleveland., Ruggs No. 12 to LV Raiders, and Jeudy going No. 15 to Denver

- Alabama has now had 33 players selected in the first round of the last 12 NFL Drafts

- Saban becomes the first college head coach in the NFL's common draft era to produce a first-round pick at every non-specialist position.

In the video below we examine why Nick Saban is the first round draft king

Complete list of 1st round draft picks under Nick Saban during his tenure at Alabama 

First Round Draft Picks at Alabama under Nick Saban 
Year Player Pick Team

2020

Tua Tagovailoa

5

Miami

2020

Jedrick Wills Jr.

10

Cleveland

2020

Henry Ruggs III

12

Las Vegas

2020

Jerry Jeudy

15

Denver

2019

Quinnen Williams

3

New York Jets

2019

Jonah Williams

11

Cincinnati

2019

Josh Jacobs

24

Oakland

2018

Minkah Fitzpatrick

11

Miami

2018

Da'Ron Payne

13

Washington

2018

Rahsaan Evans

22

Tennessee

2018

Calvin Ridley

26

Atlanta

2017

Marlon Humphrey

16

Baltimore

2017

Jonathan Allen

17

Washington

2017

O.J. Howard

19

Tampa Bay

2017

Reuben Foster

31

San Francisco

2016

Ryan Kelly

18

Indianapolis

2015

Amari Cooper

4

Oakland

2014

C.J. Mosley

17

Baltimore

2014

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

21

Green Bay

2013

Dee Millner

9

New York Jets

2013

Chance Warmack

10

Tennessee

2013

DJ Fluker

11

San Diego

2012

Mark Barron

7

Tampa Bay

2012

Dre Kirkpatrick

17

Cincinnati

2012

Dont'a HIghtower

25

New England

2011

Marcell Dareus

3

Buffalo

2011

Julio Jones

6

Atlanta

2011

Mark Ingram

28

New Orleans

2010

Rolando McClain

8

Oakland

2010

Kareem Jackson

20

Houston

2009

Andrew Smith

6

Cincinnati
15th- WR Jerry Jeudy drafted by Denver. He is the fourth Alabama player selected and the second receiver. Jeudy's selection means Alabama has now tied an NFL record last set in the 1946 draft.

12th- WR Henry Ruggs drafted by the Raiders. He is the third Alabama player selected and the first wide receiver.

10th- OT Jedrick Wills Jr. drafted by Cleveland. He is the second Alabama player selected and the second offensive lineman.

5th- QB Tua Tagovailoa drafted by Miami. He is the first Alabama player selected and the second quarterback.

