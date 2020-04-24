Why Nick Saban is the 1st Round NFL Draft King
Nick Saban has now sent a total of 33 players from Alabama to the 1st round of the NFL Draft, a total which likely no other football coach will surpass.
- Alabama football had four former players selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft
- Tagovailoa No. 5 to Miami, Wills No. 10 to Cleveland., Ruggs No. 12 to LV Raiders, and Jeudy going No. 15 to Denver
- Alabama has now had 33 players selected in the first round of the last 12 NFL Drafts
- Saban becomes the first college head coach in the NFL's common draft era to produce a first-round pick at every non-specialist position.
In the video below we examine why Nick Saban is the first round draft king
Complete list of 1st round draft picks under Nick Saban during his tenure at Alabama
|Year
|Player
|Pick
|Team
|
2020
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
5
|
Miami
|
2020
|
Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
10
|
Cleveland
|
2020
|
Henry Ruggs III
|
12
|
Las Vegas
|
2020
|
Jerry Jeudy
|
15
|
Denver
|
2019
|
Quinnen Williams
|
3
|
New York Jets
|
2019
|
Jonah Williams
|
11
|
Cincinnati
|
2019
|
Josh Jacobs
|
24
|
Oakland
|
2018
|
Minkah Fitzpatrick
|
11
|
Miami
|
2018
|
Da'Ron Payne
|
13
|
Washington
|
2018
|
Rahsaan Evans
|
22
|
Tennessee
|
2018
|
Calvin Ridley
|
26
|
Atlanta
|
2017
|
Marlon Humphrey
|
16
|
Baltimore
|
2017
|
Jonathan Allen
|
17
|
Washington
|
2017
|
O.J. Howard
|
19
|
Tampa Bay
|
2017
|
Reuben Foster
|
31
|
San Francisco
|
2016
|
Ryan Kelly
|
18
|
Indianapolis
|
2015
|
Amari Cooper
|
4
|
Oakland
|
2014
|
C.J. Mosley
|
17
|
Baltimore
|
2014
|
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
|
21
|
Green Bay
|
2013
|
Dee Millner
|
9
|
New York Jets
|
2013
|
Chance Warmack
|
10
|
Tennessee
|
2013
|
DJ Fluker
|
11
|
San Diego
|
2012
|
Mark Barron
|
7
|
Tampa Bay
|
2012
|
Dre Kirkpatrick
|
17
|
Cincinnati
|
2012
|
Dont'a HIghtower
|
25
|
New England
|
2011
|
Marcell Dareus
|
3
|
Buffalo
|
2011
|
Julio Jones
|
6
|
Atlanta
|
2011
|
Mark Ingram
|
28
|
New Orleans
|
2010
|
Rolando McClain
|
8
|
Oakland
|
2010
|
Kareem Jackson
|
20
|
Houston
|
2009
|
Andrew Smith
|
6
|
Cincinnati
Alabama in the NFL Draft - Round 1
15th- WR Jerry Jeudy drafted by Denver. He is the fourth Alabama player selected and the second receiver. Jeudy's selection means Alabama has now tied an NFL record last set in the 1946 draft.
12th- WR Henry Ruggs drafted by the Raiders. He is the third Alabama player selected and the first wide receiver.
10th- OT Jedrick Wills Jr. drafted by Cleveland. He is the second Alabama player selected and the second offensive lineman.
5th- QB Tua Tagovailoa drafted by Miami. He is the first Alabama player selected and the second quarterback.