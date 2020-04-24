Nick Saban has now sent a total of 33 players from Alabama to the 1st round of the NFL Draft, a total which likely no other football coach will surpass.

- Alabama football had four former players selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft

- Tagovailoa No. 5 to Miami, Wills No. 10 to Cleveland., Ruggs No. 12 to LV Raiders, and Jeudy going No. 15 to Denver

- Alabama has now had 33 players selected in the first round of the last 12 NFL Drafts

- Saban becomes the first college head coach in the NFL's common draft era to produce a first-round pick at every non-specialist position.

In the video below we examine why Nick Saban is the first round draft king