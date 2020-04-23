The selection marks the first time in more than 70 years that one program has had four offensive players taken in the first round. Notre Dame was the only other team to accomplish the feat, doing so in the 1946 draft.

Jerry Jeudy helped Alabama tie an SEC record Thursday night as he became the fourth Crimson Tide player selected in this year’s NFL draft. The savvy route-runner was taken No. 15 overall by the Denver Broncos. He joins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins), offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. (No. 10 overall, Cleveland Browns) and fellow receiver Henry Ruggs III (No. 12 overall, Las Vegas Raiders who were drafted earlier in the night.

Jeudy led Alabama in receptions the past two years. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 193-pound receiver tallied 77 receptions for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns. He capped off his Crimson Tide career with an MVP performance in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan where he tallied six receptions for 204 yards and a touchdown against a top-10 Wolverines pass defense.

Jeudy’s best season came in 2018 when he earned the Biletnikoff Award after recording 68 receptions for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns. The South Florida native will be best remembered in Tuscaloosa, Ala., for his ability to juke past defenders in the open field.

“Jerry’s got a great ability and a knack to drop his weight and come out of a break about as well as anybody that I’ve ever seen at the position,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on ESPN’s telecast before the draft. “Some guys who can do that aren’t real fast. Jerry’s real fast, too. He’s got really good hands. He’s a really instinctive player.”

Earlier this week, Jeudy drew some concern as reports came out that stating two teams were concerned with lingering issues concerning his left knee at the NFL Combine. Wednesday, Dr. Lyle Cain sent out a letter to all 32 NFL teams, stating “Jeudy has not required any treatment” on his knee and that he is expected to progress “without limitations.”

"I don't know where this stuff is coming up about his knee that I've heard people talking about. He's never missed anything around here because of a knee.”

The selections of Jeudy and Ruggs mark the first time two Alabama receivers were taken in the first round in the NFL draft. The duo is part of what is considered to be a potentially historic class of receivers this year.



