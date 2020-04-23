For the second straight year, an Alabama tackle is off the board early in the NFL draft. Jedrick Wills Jr. became the second Crimson Tide player to hear his name called Thursday night as he was selected No. 10 by the Cleveland Browns. Earlier in the night, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken No. 5 overall by the Miami Dolphins.

Wills started all 13 games at right tackle last season, earning first-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman earned an 86.6 offensive grade and allowed just one sack and 14 pressures over 450 pass-blocking snaps. He was the Crimson Tide's highest-graded run blocker, earning a 90.0 grade and ranked No. 4 on the team in pass blocking with a 79.8 mark.

Last year, former Alabama’s Jonah Williams was the first offensive lineman taken in the NFL draft as the left tackle was selected No. 11 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. This year, Wills followed Georgia's Andrew Thomas, who was selected No. 4 overall by the New York Giants. Wills is the sixth Alabama offensive lineman drafted in the first round under head coach Nick Saban.

“Jedrick Wills is just a natural knee-bender who’s very explosive,” NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said last week. “He can get himself in bad positions and find ways to recover with his athleticism. He played the right tackle spot there at Alabama; you’ve got a left-handed quarterback so that makes sense, put your best guy over there. I think he’s got left tackle ability. I think he can kick over there no problem, and he’s somebody in the run game that can uproot players.”