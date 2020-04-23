Henry Ruggs III became the third Alabama player selected in Thursday night’s NFL draft when he was taken No. 12 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. Ruggs joins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5 overall, Miami Dolphins) and offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. (No. 10 overall, Cleveland Browns) who were drafted earlier in the night.

Ruggs recorded the fasted time in the 40-yard dash during this year’s NFL Combine as he was clocked at 4.27. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound wideout finished third on Alabama’s receiving list last season, recording 40 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ruggs hauled in 40 of the 41 catchable balls thrown his way. His only drop came against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on a play where he suffered a concussion.

“Henry Ruggs is a speed receiver. This guy’s got tremendous vertical speed,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on ESPN’s telecast before the draft. “He’s very explosive. He’s got great hands. He’s really a tough guy. He’s a great special teams player. He’s the first guy we put in the game to be a gunner on the punt. He makes a lot of big plays on vertical routes down the field. This guys’ going to be an outstanding pro player.

Ruggs was the first receiver taken in what is projected to be a historic class of wideouts.