We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season is a welcomed distraction in these trying days. To help pass the time, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season. Today Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep will provide their opinions on which Alabama first-rounder will have the best rookie season.

Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Henry Ruggs III joined the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night (NFL/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports).

What you should know

Thursday night, Alabama became the second program to have four offensive players selected in the first round. The only other team to accomplish that feat was Notre Dame in 1946. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa kicked things off for the Crimson Tide with his selection by Miami with the fifth overall pick. Cleveland entered the picture soon after when the Browns drafted offensive tackle Jedrick Wills 10th overall. Perhaps the first real shocker of the night occurred when the Raiders selected Henry Ruggs III 12th overall, making him the first receiver off the board. Before Thursday, many viewed Ruggs as the third option at his position behind Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb. Jeudy rounded out the first round for Alabama when the Broncos drafted him 15th overall. These four players helped the SEC finish with a conference-record 15 picks in the first round, passing the previous mark of 12.

Tony's take

Tagovailoa will continue to be the talk of this year’s draft, while Ruggs and Jeudy bring plenty of excitement out West. However, the Alabama first-rounder poised for the biggest season next year is the big man, Jedrick Wills Jr. The 6-foot-4, 324-pounder will enter a Cleveland offense which already has plenty of weapons. Sure the Browns struggled to live up to expectations last season, but I love the idea of Wills blocking for Nick Chubb. After making all 29 of his starts for the Crimson Tide at right tackle, Wills will now slide over to left tackle where he will protect Baker Mayfield’s blindside. That will be vital as the third-year quarterback looks to clean up some of his sloppy mistakes from last year while capitalizing on a receiving corps that features Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Tagovailoa is the most talented of the four Alabama players selected Thursday night, but it’s unknown how much, if at all, he plays this season. Jeudy should help the development of Drew Lock’s second season in Denver. However, he will also inevitably also have to deal with some of the young quarterback’s growing pains. Ruggs will be teaming up with a more established quarterback in Derek Carr in Las Vegas. Although, Carr isn’t exactly revered for his downfield passing, something that could hinder the speedy receiver. Due to his position, Wills is bound to get overlooked even if he does put together a standout rookie season. However, if the Browns’ offense finally clicks next, don’t forget to check on the guy doing all the dirty work.

Tyler's take

I’m not sold on Miami’s offense, and after last year I’ll need to see it before I believe Cleveland has figured everything out. That left me with Jeudy and Ruggs. Both guys should be a top-two option in their respective passing games, but I settled on Ruggs. Broncos quarterback Drew Lock and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr attempted 31.2 and 32.1 passes per game, respectively, last season. Carr completed 70.4 percent of his passes while Lock finished with a completion percentage of 64.1 I’d give Carr the slightest edge for now, although I admit Lock is just scratching the surface. I won’t be shocked if he ends up being the better option by the end of next season. The quarterbacks factored into my evaluation, but ultimately I made my decision based on the other skill-position players in each offense. The Broncos' top option is third-year receiver Courtland Sutton who caught 72 of his team-high 124 targets for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. Jeudy could pass tight end Noah Fant (66 targets) and third-year wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (52 targets), but I don’t see any way that he overtakes Sutton. Raiders tight end Darren Waller caught 90 of his team-high 117 targets for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns while both receivers Hunter Renfrow (71 targets) and Tyrell Williams (64) failed to top 700 yards last season. I could see Ruggs stepping in and passing both Renfrow and Williams right away next season, especially given Williams’ health concerns last season. Waller still seems like a safe bet to lead the team in targets, but Ruggs’ speed could help him rack up more yards per catch and more touchdowns than his new tight end teammate.

