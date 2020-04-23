Rivals100 wide receiver Brian Thomas is one of the country's most sought-after prospects who is suffering as a result of the coronavirus-inflicted NCAA dead period.

Thomas has an offer sheet that could rival that of any receiver in the country, and while he maintains an open line of communication with a rash of SEC schools like Mississippi State, Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M - in addition to strong Clemson interest - his recruitment has largely boiled down to Alabama and LSU.

Thomas, who lives just a few minutes off of LSU's campus, has made a consistent string of visits to both LSU and Alabama the past few years. He most recently made his way back to Baton Rouge and Tuscaloosa in February for junior days at both SEC West schools. While there's no timeline for a decision, Thomas is very likely going to wind up as a Tiger or a part of the Tide.

