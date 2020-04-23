Ranking the Contenders: Brian Thomas
Rivals100 wide receiver Brian Thomas is one of the country's most sought-after prospects who is suffering as a result of the coronavirus-inflicted NCAA dead period.
Thomas has an offer sheet that could rival that of any receiver in the country, and while he maintains an open line of communication with a rash of SEC schools like Mississippi State, Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M - in addition to strong Clemson interest - his recruitment has largely boiled down to Alabama and LSU.
Thomas, who lives just a few minutes off of LSU's campus, has made a consistent string of visits to both LSU and Alabama the past few years. He most recently made his way back to Baton Rouge and Tuscaloosa in February for junior days at both SEC West schools. While there's no timeline for a decision, Thomas is very likely going to wind up as a Tiger or a part of the Tide.
1. ALABAMA
Currently, my FutureCast is on Thomas to wind up at Alabama. For years, Thomas and his family have made the trip out to Tuscaloosa. They did so most recently in February for an elite junior day in which Nick Saban welcomed several of Louisiana's best out to campus for an unofficial visit. That's been the norm for Thomas over the years, and it's no surprise he's very comfortable out-of-state and in the hands of a Hall of Famer like Saban. Over the years, there has been speculation that Thomas is one of the top Louisiana prospects that could wind up playing college ball outside of the state. Should that be the case, I like the Tide's chances.
2. LSU
Thomas has frequented LSU's campus quite a bit over the years, which should come as no surprise to a four-star wide receiver who resides right outside of Baton Rouge. Thomas is football and basketball teammates with LSU signee Jalen Cook, and that connection looms very large in Thomas' eventual decision. LSU receivers coach Mickey Joseph has made Thomas a top priority in this 2021 class, and he is selling the elite pass-catcher on earning early playing time and going three-and-out to the NFL. While Thomas is not one to tip his hand or reveal too much, it's clear the Tigers are on the short list of favorites heading into his senior year.