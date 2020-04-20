Today Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep will provide their opinions on who should start at quarterback for Alabama next season.

We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season is a welcomed distraction in these trying days. To help pass the time, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season.

For the fifth time in seven years, the conversation surrounding Alabama's offseason will revolve around an ongoing quarterback competition. Two candidates, freshman Bryce Young and redshirt junior Mac Jones, seem like early favorites to win the job. Fellow scholarship quarterbacks Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson remain in the mix as well.

Jones started four games following Tua Tagovailoa's injuries against Tennessee and Mississippi State and served as the Crimson Tide's primary backup earlier in the season. He completed 97 of 141 passes for 1,503 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Young is the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2019 class. The dual-threat quarterback passed for 4,528 yards, 58 touchdowns and six interceptions during his senior season. He also rushed 73 times for 357 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's currently spending the quarantine period working with Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and other professionals in California.

Taulia Tagovailoa completed 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown as a freshman for Alabama in 2019.