News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-20 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

20 for 20: Who should start at QB for Alabama next season?

Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep
BamaInsider.com

We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season is a welcomed distraction in these trying days. To help pass the time, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season.

Today Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep will provide their opinions on who should start at quarterback for Alabama next season.

Free-30-Days To BamaInsider.com

What you need to know

For the fifth time in seven years, the conversation surrounding Alabama's offseason will revolve around an ongoing quarterback competition. Two candidates, freshman Bryce Young and redshirt junior Mac Jones, seem like early favorites to win the job. Fellow scholarship quarterbacks Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson remain in the mix as well.

Jones started four games following Tua Tagovailoa's injuries against Tennessee and Mississippi State and served as the Crimson Tide's primary backup earlier in the season. He completed 97 of 141 passes for 1,503 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Young is the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2019 class. The dual-threat quarterback passed for 4,528 yards, 58 touchdowns and six interceptions during his senior season. He also rushed 73 times for 357 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's currently spending the quarantine period working with Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and other professionals in California.

Taulia Tagovailoa completed 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown as a freshman for Alabama in 2019.

Tony's take

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}