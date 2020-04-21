Today Tony Tsoukalas and Tyler Waldrep will provide their opinions on who will take over as Alabama's third receiver.

We all miss football. While we might not have it at the moment, the promise of a 2020 season is a welcomed distraction in these trying days. To help pass the time, BamaInsider is answering 20 important questions concerning the 2020 football season.

Monday we discussed who Alabama’s starting quarterback will be. Now we will take a look at the players on the receiving end. The Crimson Tide loses two of its top three receivers in Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. Last season, that duo combined for 117 receptions for 1,909 yards and 17 touchdowns. Fortunately for Alabama, it returns two of the nation’s top receivers in DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

In recent years, Alabama has worked primarily out of three-receiver sets, meaning it will need to find a new starter at its third receiver position. Outside of Smith and Waddle, Alabama doesn’t have much returning experience at the wideout position.

Last season, Slade Bolden recorded 34 yards on two receptions, while John Metchie III had four receptions for 23 yards. Six-foot-6 Tyrell Shavers brings another dimension to the unit but has just one career reception for 20 yards over his three years with the program. Alabama also brings in three four-star freshmen in Thaiu Jones-Bell, Traeshon Holden and Javon Baker.