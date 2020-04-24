Here's a look at what Tagovailoa and the Dolphins had to say following the selection.

After months of smokescreens and speculation, Tua Tagovailoa finally found his next home. The left-hander was selected No. 5 overall by the Miami Dolphins in Thursday's NFL draft, becoming the first Alabama quarterback taken in the first round since Richard Todd went No. 6 overall to the New York Jets in 1976.

When you first got that call from the Dolphins, what first crossed your mind?

“It was a dream come true, man, to be able to have this opportunity. I’d honestly like to just thank owner Stephen Ross. I’d like to thank GM Chris Grier. I’d also like to thank Coach (Brian) Flores for giving me this opportunity. This is special for not just me, but for my family as well.”

What are your plans now? When are you coming to Miami, and where are you going to be spending most of your training leading up to training camp?

"With the given circumstances, I’m just going to be talking to the coaches, kind of seeing how we’re going to go about doing things as an organization. From there, really we just got to hope and pray that everything works out and we can get back to spending time as a team.

“I think for me, the most important thing is probably getting everyone’s phone number on the team and just creating relationships. Maybe starting out with the quarterbacks and working my way down to linemen. Or starting with the linemen. But just creating relationships a little at a time, especially during times like this —it’s hard. I think that’d be best."

What makes you confident you can play in 2020? Did the Dolphins talk about their plans for you?

"What makes me confident in the aspect of me being able to play would be what the doctors have told me. As far as rehab, as far as the medical rechecks, I’ve checked off all the boxes. And so that’s what I’ve been really standing on, and that’s what I’ve been going with. That’s why I would say I’ve been really encouraged to say that I’m able to play if need be.

But I think the biggest thing for me right now is being able to take it in, soak it in and enjoy it with my family and get to work."

How has Alabama prepared you for the NFL?

"I think Alabama’s prepared me with how hard everything was there. It wasn’t just the workouts. It wasn’t just the guys you were competing against. But it was also the coaching. It was also your nutrition. It was just everything, your academics, everything was made hard. And it was really about embracing hard and how you become successful through those hard times."

What are your goals as a quarterback in the NFL?

"Man, I would say first off, I just want to be able to get the ball rolling as far as understanding my plays. I just want to learn my plays, build relationships in the quarterback room, build relationships with guys in the locker room. And also, getting to know more about the coaching staff and building good relationships with them as well."

Were there any frustrations with all the talk about your hip? Did you get nervous?

"I would say I didn’t get nervous at all. For me and my family, the biggest thing was whoever decided to take a chance on us, whoever decided to pick me up, that’s where I belonged. And like I said, I’m very grateful and honored I have this opportunity to play for this organization. My biggest thing is I’m trying to prove that this is the right decision for the organization."

On picking a new number

“For me, I’m not too worried about what number I have. You know, I understand No. 13’s retired, and it should be. Dan Marino, he’s the GOAT. He’s like (Steve) McNair our there, and I have much respect for him. But whatever number I’m given by that organization, if it’s 78, 99, I’ll wear it.”



Do you expect to play and start next year?

“I’m going to go out there and compete as if I’m going to be the starter even if I’m not going to be the starter right away or the entire season. I think that has to be the mindset because you go in there and competition is usually always healthy. You not only get yourself better by doing it, but you also get the other guy better, get the entire quarterback room better that way.”

What has the year been like for you?

“This has probably been the hardest process for me to go through. I’ve gone through a lot with making this decision. I went to Nashville, went through that tornado that came through. My car got destroyed. I’m going through rehab during that process. There’s a lot of uncertainty at the same time. It was just a lot of things piling up. This was probably the most difficult time for me in my life.”