Alabama hasn’t lost a regular-season game against a non-conference opponent since 2007. Yet the Crimson Tide has lost at least once in SEC play in nine of Alabama coach Nick Saban’s 13 seasons. For that reason, BamaInsider decided to skip straight to the games that matter most when it comes to previewing the coaches Alabama will face in 2020. Today we finish up with Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.

Performance against Saban

Record against Saban: 3-4 Total score: 253-198 Alabama Next meeting: Nov. 28 @ Alabama

Accomplishments

- Overall record: 71-34 (62-31 at Auburn)

- SEC Championship: 2013

- SEC West Title: 2x (2013, 2017)

- National Championship appearance: 2013 (34-31 Florida State victory)

- Coach of the Year: 2013 [Bear Bryant, Eddie Robinson, Associated Press]

- Sun Belt Championship: 2012

Story lines

The often close, sometimes seemingly fluky wins hide it, but Malzahn has kept pace with Saban in the Iron Bowl. He hasn't kept pace with Saban otherwise. Auburn's season often hinges on winning the Iron Bowl for a shot at true postseason glory. That just hasn't been the case for the Crimson Tide. That shouldn't diminish Malzahn's ability to repeatedly beat one of the best coaches college football has ever seen, but it does explain why the nation doesn't perceive him as one of the elites. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix played well enough to earn SEC Freshman of the Year honors. If he can continue to build on that effort, he could easily become the best quarterback to play for Malzahn since he took over in 2013.

What's on the line

Malzahn seems to be on the perpetual hot seat with Auburn fans, but he really doesn't have that much left to prove. Evening the series with Saban could potentially provide him with a huge boost to in-state recruiting efforts. Maybe that would boost his stock nationally, but he probably has to win either the SEC or the College Football Playoff itself if he wants to carve out a spot amongst the top tier of college coaches.

Recruiting battles

Four of the state's top six 2021 prospects seem to be deciding between Alabama and Auburn. History tells us most of them will sign with the Crimson Tide as Alabama holds a 15-10 edge over Auburn when it comes to signing the state's top five prospects since 2013. First, the undecideds:

Both schools want Ga'Quincy McKinstry, but the state's top overall prospect seems poised to join the Crimson Tide. That, too, would continue a trend. Alabama signed four of the last six top-ranked prospects in the state while Auburn only signed one.

Jeremiah Williams is the toughest one to predict. Our own recruiting analyst Andrew Bone predicts he will ultimately sign with the Crimson Tide, but this one still feels like it could go either way.

Both Lee Hunter and Armoni Goodwin are committed to Auburn for now, but Alabama hopes to flip each of them. Goodwin actually received his offer from Alabama on Thursday.