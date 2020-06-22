Alabama hasn’t lost a regular-season game against a non-conference opponent since 2007. Yet the Crimson Tide has lost at least once in SEC play in nine of Alabama coach Nick Saban’s 13 seasons. For that reason, BamaInsider decided to skip straight to the games that matter most when it comes to previewing the coaches Alabama will face in 2020. Today we continue with Mississippi State coach Mike Leach who will face Nick Saban for the first time on Oct. 17.

Accomplishments

-Overall record: 55-47 (Washington State) and 84-43 (Texas Tech)-Took the Cougars and the Red Raiders to bowl games in 16 of 18 seasons -Pac-12 Coach of the Year (2015, 2018) -Washington State finished the season ranked 10th in 2017.

Story lines

Few coaches without a College Football Playoff appearance have the name recognition of Leach. Some of that notoriety comes from his press conferences, which are often both quirky and entertaining. When he's not debating which mascot might win in a fight, Leach is building programs into giant killers. In the last three seasons, Washington State defeated five of 11 ranked opponents, including No. 5 USC in 2017. He also has a history of slinging the ball both at Texas Tech and at Washington State. In 2019, only 13 teams attempted at least 500 passes. Washington State passed the ball 710 times. Hawaii, the team with the second-most, only attempted 635 passes while playing two additional games.



What's at stake

I don't think anyone expects Leach to stroll into the SEC and start taking Saban's lunch money. However, Leach is going to be the third newcomer to the SEC West division to face Saban. If he can give Alabama a tougher test than Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin or Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, then perhaps he can emerge as the dark horse to watch in the division going forward. History shows even the worst team in the division can qualify for the postseason, but Leach wasn't hired for that. He's in Starkville, Mississippi, to prove the Bulldogs can make some noise when it matters most. And to do that, Leach will likely have to go through the Crimson Tide at some point in the next several seasons.

Recruiting battles

There's only one 2021 prospect that seems likely to make a final decision between Alabama and Mississippi State. Well, actually if we're being honest, Kadarius Calloway already made his decision. He committed to the Bulldogs on Oct. 16, but he still plans to visit Tuscaloosa in the fall so he's a possible flip candidate for the Crimson Tide.

Convincing kids to sign on at Washington State is no easy task, but Leach's last three classes ranked 62, 46 and 51. That's not going to cut it in the SEC. Mississippi State finished 23, 27 and 25 (twice) during the last four years. Leach will almost certainly do better with his new program, but how much better remains a huge question mark.

