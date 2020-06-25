Alabama hasn’t lost a regular-season game against a non-conference opponent since 2007. Yet the Crimson Tide has lost at least once in SEC play in nine of Alabama coach Nick Saban’s 13 seasons. For that reason, BamaInsider decided to skip straight to the games that matter most when it comes to previewing the coaches Alabama will face in 2020. Today we continue with Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

Performance against Saban

Record against Saban: 0-3 Total score: 116-58 Next meeting: Nov. 21 @ Alabama

Accomplishments

-Overall record: 100-32

-National Championship: 2013

-College Football Playoff bid: 1 (2014)

-ACC Championships: 2x (2013-14)

-ACC Atlantic Titles: 4x (2010, 2012-14)

Story Lines

Fisher spent four seasons under Saban at LSU. As the offensive coordinator, Fisher helped the Tigers claim two SEC titles and the 2003 National Championship. It's clear now he was just getting started. It only took Fisher four years to lead Florida State to a national championship in 2013. Fisher's arrival in College Station, Texas, was supposed to send a message to the rest of the SEC that the Aggies were a true contender. In his first two seasons, that hasn't really proven to be the case. Texas A&M finished second in the West his first season, but the school was three conference losses behind first-place Alabama. Then in 2019, Fisher's squad finished fourth in the division and a full four losses behind conference champion LSU. Things could finally look up for Fisher in year three. After all, Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is the most experienced passer in the SEC. Plus, Fisher signed the No. 6 class nationally in each of the last two years.

What's on the line

The Aggies are currently a sleeper in the SEC West. If Texas A&M fails to get off the ground this year, the program could become something of an afterthought in a division that now includes Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach. Plus Fisher's squad is currently 1-5 against Alabama, Auburn and LSU with the lone victory coming in the seventh overtime. Perhaps one reason the Aggies have struggled was their schedule. Texas A&M lost to Clemson (twice) and Georgia during the Fisher era. This year A&M swaps Clemson and Georgia for Colorado and Vanderbilt. If Fisher can't make a serious run at the division this year, then some recruits might start looking elsewhere.

Recruiting battles

Tunmise Adeleye is currently committed to Ohio State, but Alabama and A&M remain in pursuit of the five-star prospect. Many expect him to visit both places in the fall. Should he decide to decommit down the stretch, it could come down to the Aggies and the Crimson Tide.

Obviously, Fisher has proven himself to be a capable recruiter, but he just so happens to coach in the SEC West. LSU's recruiting classes finished inside the top four in each of the last two years, while Alabama signed the No. 2 and No. 3 overall classes in 2019 and 2020.

