Alabama does a fairly decent job poaching other state's top prospects, but that hasn't affected the Crimson Tide's ability to play defense in its own backyard. Only five top-five prospects in the state of Alabama have left the state during the last six recruiting classes. This week BamaInsider is examining Alabama's recruiting success in some of the most important states in the country by reviewing which programs excel at signing the top-five prospects year-after-year in each state since 2015.

The cream of the crop

Perhaps the only thing more impressive than Alabama's success rate with the state's top-five prospects is the Crimson Tide's ability to bring home Alabama's No. 1 prospect in four of the last six years. Of those four, inside linebacker Ben Davis was the highest ranked prospect both nationally and at his position. Obviously things haven't gone as Davis hoped when he signed with the Crimson Tide, but his lack of production shouldn't diminish what Alabama accomplished by signing such a highly ranked player.



Strongside defensive end LaBryan Ray was the lowest rated No. 1 prospect at 45th overall in 2017. Outside linebacker Mack Wilson ranked behind Davis in 2016, but he's still the third-highest ranked in-state player to sign with Alabama since 2015 at 26th overall. Surprisingly enough, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and wide receiver Henry Ruggs were two of only five guys on the list to rank outside the top 100 nationally. Two of the others, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and athlete Kristian Story profile as up and coming members of the secondary. It's quite possible those four could end all up being more successful than the 10 guys that finished inside the top 100 during their respective years.