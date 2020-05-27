The state of Texas produces NFL players at the third-highest rate in the nation, but the Alabama Crimson Tide has proven more than capable of going toe-to-toe with in-state powers when it comes to the state's very best. This week BamaInsider is examining Alabama's recruiting success in some of the most important states in the country by reviewing which programs excel at signing the top-five prospects year-after-year in each state since 2015.

The cream of the crop

All four of these guys showed a lot of talent in high school, but receiver Jaylen Waddle has proven himself to be something special at the college level as well. He also happened to be the highest ranked prospect. Waddle was 31st overall in the final rankings in 2018.

2015 4. S Deionte Thompson- Drafted 139th overall by Arizona in 2019. Thompson was Alabama's top coverage defender in 2018 with an 88.6 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. 5. CB Kendall Sheffield- Although he departed the program for Ohio State, Alabama won the recruiting battle for him. He was drafted 111th overall by Atlanta in 2019. 2018 2. WR Jaylen Waddle- The receiver is on track to rewrite Alabama's record book with regards to kick/punt returns. Oh yeah and he caught 33 receptions for 560 yards and six touchdowns. 2020 5. OLB Drew Sanders- The No. 37 player in the country recorded 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 2018. He also managed to finish his high school career with 58 offensive touchdowns. After watching quarterback Jalen Hurts succeed at Alabama and Oklahoma it was surprising to remember he was only ranked 31st in his own state coming out of high school. Oh and there's the fact that Waddle is the only guy on this list that did not finish fifth or higher at his position.