Pipelines: Alabama gaining ground in Georgia
Alabama hasn't dominated the state of Georgia in the last six years, but there's reason to believe the Crimson Tide is gaining serious momentum in the Peach State.
This week BamaInsider is examining Alabama's recruiting success in some of the most important states in the country by reviewing which programs excel at signing the top-five prospects year-after-year in each state since 2015.
Other Pipelines: Alabama ranks first in Florida
Crimson Tide claim California's best
The cream of the crop
Once you get past the big three, the state of Georgia is by far the biggest game in town when it comes to producing NFL talent. For the first time in our series Alabama's group of top five prospects seems a bit disappointing.
2017
5. S Xavier McKinney- Ranked 40th overall coming out of high school, McKinney more than justified his national ranking when the Giants selected him with the 36th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
2020
5. DE William Anderson - The No. 22 prospect in the nation recorded 22 tackles for loss while helping his team hold opponents to an average of 7.7 points per game. Not a bad way to end your high school career.
The Crimson Tide has signed 13 total guys from the state since 2015.
Other noteworthy names out of Georgia include:
- Justin Eboigbe (2019)
- King Mwikuta (2019)
- Miller Forristall (2016)
By now it's probably clear that Georgia is the least important pipeline in our series, but it's possible that won't be the case for long. The Crimson Tide took a major stride forward in the state last year.
A rising Tide in Georgia
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news