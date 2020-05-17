Is the end in sight for the No. 1 player in Alabama?

Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry has his choice of schools from coast to coast, but now, as we enter the prime of spring before his senior year, he has decided to turn his focus to five schools.

The elimination process has begun.

"Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and LSU are my five schools," said McKinstry. "Those schools just feel the most comfortable to me. I talk to each of them almost every day right now. Some are texting, some are calling — the communication is the same with each really.



"All five schools are the same level for me and I do not have an order. I am just ready to turn my focus to those five schools."

He is relieved to be at this stage, and he now looks forward to what's next.

"I am thinking I will have a decision before the season starts. I don't know really when yet, but sometime in the summer before the season.

"I have visited Alabama over 10 times, I have been to Auburn around eight times, I have visited Clemson and LSU about five times and I have been to Georgia three times.

"I have good relationships with the coaches at the different schools, they are all saying about the same types of things to me, and I know I am getting closer.

"I am listening to all the schools, and it will be the little things that separate them for me. Basketball (all schools have said he can play both sports) will play a role, if I have felt at home there, how comfortable I am, and things like that.

"I am not there yet, but those are things I am thinking about."

A decision would likely have come much later for the four-star, but the Coronavirus really made an impact on his recruitment.

"The virus has really sped things up for me," said McKinstry. "I am a lot closer to a decision now than I thought would be before the virus. We are not sure when we will be allowed to visit schools again, so I think a lot of us are just going off past visits now.

"Recruiting is not what is all hyped up to be. It feels good to be recruited, and I am happy to be here, but I am a little tired of it and I am just ready to get it over with.

"I am glad to be down to five, now I can work to find the right school and get my commitment done."