The University of Alabama is in pursuit of four-star defensive tackle Lee Hunter . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Alabama has one defensive tackle commitment already in Anquin Barnes, and LaBryan Ray is probably the only defensive lineman who will leave for the NFL after the 2020 season.

So this is possibly the one position Alabama can afford some patience in filling the position. That approach might have cost the Tide with Hunter. He committed to Auburn on Dec. 3.