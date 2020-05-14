News More News
Daily Nugget: An update on 2021 four-star defensive tackle Lee Hunter

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

The University of Alabama is in pursuit of four-star defensive tackle Lee Hunter. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

The prospect

Background

Alabama has one defensive tackle commitment already in Anquin Barnes, and LaBryan Ray is probably the only defensive lineman who will leave for the NFL after the 2020 season.

So this is possibly the one position Alabama can afford some patience in filling the position. That approach might have cost the Tide with Hunter. He committed to Auburn on Dec. 3.

Will Hunter stick it out with Auburn?

