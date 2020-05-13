The Crimson Tide is in the mix for the four-star defensive end Shambre Jackson . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Jackson proved a force in 2019 when he recorded 15 sacks and 40 tackles for loss.

If he chooses to commit to Alabama, he is not the first lineman in the class. Three-star defensive tackle Anquin Barnes committed last month.

Defensive line and outside linebacker were two positions of emphasis for Alabama last year, and LaBryan Ray is the only lineman who seems likely to leave for the NFL at the end of the 2020 campaign.

Still, don't expect the Crimson Tide to pump the breaks when it comes to recruiting defensive linemen in 2021.