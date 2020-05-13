News More News
Daily Nugget: The latest on 2021 four-star DE Shambre Jackson

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
The Crimson Tide is in the mix for the four-star defensive end Shambre Jackson. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Alabama Crimson Tide target Shambre Jackson could become Alabama's third Florida commit (Graphic by Kyle Henderson).
The prospect

Background

Jackson proved a force in 2019 when he recorded 15 sacks and 40 tackles for loss.

If he chooses to commit to Alabama, he is not the first lineman in the class. Three-star defensive tackle Anquin Barnes committed last month.

Defensive line and outside linebacker were two positions of emphasis for Alabama last year, and LaBryan Ray is the only lineman who seems likely to leave for the NFL at the end of the 2020 campaign.

Still, don't expect the Crimson Tide to pump the breaks when it comes to recruiting defensive linemen in 2021.

Alabama is picking up momentum in Florida

