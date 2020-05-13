News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-13 13:34:04 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 OL talks Tide offer: 'I have other big offers, but this is Alabama'

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Class of 2022 offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton already has offers from several elite schools across the Southeast. However, the one he received Wednesday afternoon is a bit different. Charlton was...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}