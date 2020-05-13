2022 OL talks Tide offer: 'I have other big offers, but this is Alabama'
Class of 2022 offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton already has offers from several elite schools across the Southeast. However, the one he received Wednesday afternoon is a bit different. Charlton was...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news