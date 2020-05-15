The University of Alabama is in pursuit of four-star outside linebacker Jeremiah Williams . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Alabama prioritized outside linebackers in the last class.

Furthermore, Dylan Moses is the only linebacker expected to leave the program following the 2020 season.

Even though it's not exactly a position of need, the Crimson Tide coaches will still sell out to get a talent like Williams.

Alabama and Auburn were both included in his final eight list released on April 7, and it's probably worth noting Williams grew up cheering for Auburn.