{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 13:11:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Daily Nugget: The latest on 2021 four-star LB Jeremiah Williams

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

The University of Alabama is in pursuit of four-star outside linebacker Jeremiah Williams. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Jeremiah Williams is a priority target for the Alabama Crimson Tide
The prospect

Background

Alabama prioritized outside linebackers in the last class.

Furthermore, Dylan Moses is the only linebacker expected to leave the program following the 2020 season.

Even though it's not exactly a position of need, the Crimson Tide coaches will still sell out to get a talent like Williams.

Alabama and Auburn were both included in his final eight list released on April 7, and it's probably worth noting Williams grew up cheering for Auburn.

Nick Saban broke one of his unofficial rules with Williams

