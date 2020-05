Today, Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com breaks down the film of incoming five-star outside linebacker Chris Braswell. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Braswell has the instincts and a power rush move to be a day one impact player at Alabama.

