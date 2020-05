The Alabama Crimson Tide returns one of the best running backs in all of college football in Najee Harris. The Tide also returns senior Brian Robinson and redshirt freshman Trey Sanders along with signing three additional running backs from the Class of 2020. Today, we take a closer look at Aledo, Texas running back Jase McClellan who has an incredible highlight film.

