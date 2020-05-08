Four-star receiver Jacorey Brooks became the fourth member of Alabama’s 2021 class on Friday when he chose the Crimson Tide over Florida. Today we take a look at five players who could commit to Alabama in the near future.

Click here to find out who could be the next player to join the Crimson Tide.

Don't miss

* What it means: Jacorey Brooks commits to Alabama

* Brooks is Alabama's latest big get from South Florida

* Commitment breakdown: Jacorey Brooks chooses Alabama

Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides what it means with Alabama landing Brooks - Watch the video below