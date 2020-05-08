News More News
What it means: Jacorey Brooks commits to Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide picked up its fourth commitment from the Class of 2021 in Jacorey Brooks. Brooks, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver from Miami, Florida, is rated as a four-star by Rivals and is ranked as the No. 15 player overall in the nation. He chose Alabama over Florida.

Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides what it means with Alabama landing Brooks - Watch the video below

Jacorey Brooks is the No. 15 overall player in the nation
