The Alabama Crimson Tide picked up its fourth commitment from the Class of 2021 in Jacorey Brooks. Brooks, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver from Miami, Florida, is rated as a four-star by Rivals and is ranked as the No. 15 player overall in the nation. He chose Alabama over Florida.

Don't miss

* Brooks is Alabama's latest big get from South Florida

* Commitment breakdown: Jacorey Brooks chooses Alabama

* Five targets that could be next to commit



Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides what it means with Alabama landing Brooks - Watch the video below